Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 152,122 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 7.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

