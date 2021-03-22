Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 148,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

