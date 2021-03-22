Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 54,427 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

