Coin Artist (COIN) Hits One Day Volume of $159,684.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $159,684.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00006023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

