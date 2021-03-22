Coinlancer (CL) Trading Up 13% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $35,819.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

