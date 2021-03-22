CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $60,375.16 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005642 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

