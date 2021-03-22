Color Platform (CLR) Trading Up 41.4% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,344.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,444.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.13 or 0.00935043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.09 or 0.00367475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001354 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

