Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $469,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,261 shares of company stock worth $30,184,066. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.