Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Commercial Metals worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

