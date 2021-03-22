Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,000 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.91. 5,154,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,067,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,324,000 after buying an additional 213,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,666,000 after buying an additional 1,395,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,033,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,656,000 after buying an additional 444,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,481,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,722,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,632,000 after buying an additional 481,728 shares in the last quarter.

