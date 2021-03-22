Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on MGDDY. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $30.10 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

