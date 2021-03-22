Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.89

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 356040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $8,899,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

