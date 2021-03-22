Comparing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Photronics $609.69 million 1.27 $33.82 million $0.52 23.44

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Photronics 5.55% 3.60% 2.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Photronics beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

