Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 26,387 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.20. 3,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,245. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

