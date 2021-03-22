Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPGY. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.