Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.22

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1985619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

