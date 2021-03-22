Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.