ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 133,330 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.35. 185,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

