Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

STZ stock opened at $234.70 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

