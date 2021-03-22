Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,507 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 5.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $40,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $232.80. 13,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,962. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

