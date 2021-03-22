Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,759.28

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,759.28 and last traded at C$1,760.46, with a volume of 13540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,703.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,659.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,585.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

