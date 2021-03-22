Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Suntx Capital Management Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 779,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

