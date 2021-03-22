Content Value Network Price Up 27,802.5% Over Last Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023706 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00032488 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

