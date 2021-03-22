Contentos Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $110.98 million and $29.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,940,440,164 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

