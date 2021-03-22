Continental Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Continental Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for 1.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

