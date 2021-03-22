Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of SNV traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

