Continental Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.6% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9,288.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 305,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,566,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.77 on Monday, hitting $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,850. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.26 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

