Continental Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,977. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

