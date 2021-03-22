Continental Advisors LLC Sells 180,400 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.11. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,066. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

