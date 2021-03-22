Continental Advisors LLC Sells 50,450 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,450 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.21% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

