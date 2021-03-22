Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.09

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

