Contrasting Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tyme Technologies and Graybug Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tyme Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.94%. Graybug Vision has a consensus price target of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 238.44%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$22.00 million ($0.17) -12.18 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$37.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies N/A -192.69% -111.68% Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer, as well as with Mayo Clinic; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

