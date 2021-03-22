Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares during the period.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
