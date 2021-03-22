Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $89.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.