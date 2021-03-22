Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.28. Approximately 1,019,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,400,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$681.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $200,990.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

