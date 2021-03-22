Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.67.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$25.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.