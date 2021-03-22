Cormark Comments on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ISV opened at C$24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$420 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

