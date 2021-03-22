Cortex Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $62.69 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

