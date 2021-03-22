Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CJREF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

