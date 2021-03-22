CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $15,158.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,545,639 shares in the company, valued at $693,837,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. 33,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,873. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

