Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $12,665.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

