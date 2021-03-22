Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $19.36 or 0.00035499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $575.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,520.56 or 0.99970742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

