Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Increase by 13.8% in February (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 13.8% during the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.91 on Monday, hitting $334.82. 225,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,320. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $278.42 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

