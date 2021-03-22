COTI (COTI) Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $333.63 million and $228.81 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

