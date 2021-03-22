COVER Protocol Hits Market Cap of $37.99 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $628.66 or 0.01143971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,426 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

