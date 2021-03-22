Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.70 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $178,062.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.