Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984,264 shares during the quarter. Covetrus makes up approximately 10.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Covetrus worth $70,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.92. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,453.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

