Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Sidoti

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Sidoti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.