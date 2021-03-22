Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $6.30 million and $1.52 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.01 or 0.00648048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024043 BTC.

About Cred

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

