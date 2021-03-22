Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,487 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,020 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Altair Engineering worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

ALTR stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

